Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,122 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

ABM stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $190,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 2,018 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $61,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,939 shares of company stock valued at $464,243. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

