Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $204.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1,005.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.27.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-renaissance-investment-group-llc.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.