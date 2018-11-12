Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

