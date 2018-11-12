AquaVenture (WAAS) Given a $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on AquaVenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AquaVenture from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.00.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth about $280,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 16.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.