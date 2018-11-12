ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Given New $3.50 Price Target at B. Riley

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

ARC stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 151,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

