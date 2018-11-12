ARC Resources (ARX) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 893,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.57.

In related news, Director John Patrick Dielwart acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.49 per share, with a total value of C$91,287.00. Also, Director David Ralph Collyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

