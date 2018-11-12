Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

ARCO opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

