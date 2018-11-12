Ardagh Group (ARD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.90

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 824,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

