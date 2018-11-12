argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,233 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up about 2.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of argenx worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

argenx stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.60. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

