Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Position in MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBFI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MB Financial during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial during the second quarter worth about $252,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in MB Financial during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MB Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $662,203.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBFI stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. MB Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MB Financial Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

