ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 640,180 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 640,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $140,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 615,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $12,013,809.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,172,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,415.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 133,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,603,024.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,399,829.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,569,209 shares of company stock valued at $56,688,849 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

