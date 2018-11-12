ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,832 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $61,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,422.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $1,372,309.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $15.96 on Monday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $449.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.68% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ark-investment-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-nanostring-technologies-inc-nstg.html.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.