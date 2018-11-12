Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on Arlo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 2,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,087,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

