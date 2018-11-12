Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:AFI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,695 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.