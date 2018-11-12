Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 1.3% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in State Street by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $72.25 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

In other news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

