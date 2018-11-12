Arnhold LLC Acquires 55,493 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Newell Brands by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 106,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

