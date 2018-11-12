Arnhold LLC Grows Stake in Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.30% of Tahoe Resources worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

TAHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tahoe Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAHO opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.63.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

