ARRIS International (ARRS) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ARRIS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ARRIS International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARRIS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARRIS International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ARRIS International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ARRIS International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ARRIS International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

