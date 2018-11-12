Asanko Gold (AKG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Asanko Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.00.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.73 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 817,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,414,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 806,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

