ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of ASGN worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,645,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter bought 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Callaghan bought 15,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $27,756.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,250 shares of company stock worth $2,409,613. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/asgn-inc-asgn-shares-sold-by-falcon-point-capital-llc.html.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.