Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,389. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

