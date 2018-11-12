Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $961,000 in Viad Corp (VVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 10.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Viad by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Viad by 5.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 558,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVI opened at $50.46 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

