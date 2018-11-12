Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNXN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PC Connection currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

PC Connection stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

