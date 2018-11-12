Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,552,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 87,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 995.4% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 519,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 472,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-purchases-new-position-in-progress-software-corp-prgs.html.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.