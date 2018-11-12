Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $185.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $162.93 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

