Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €15.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on G. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($23.72) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.16).

Shares of BIT G opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

