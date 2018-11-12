AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 4,080 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($73.57) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,882 ($76.86).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,275 ($81.99) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

