Astro 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Astro token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Astro has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00247607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.35 or 0.10389969 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital. The official website for Astro is astronaut.capital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital.

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.