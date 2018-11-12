AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Given $31.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 207 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other AstroNova news, Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,507.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 264,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 26.1% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,340. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

