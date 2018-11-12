athenahealth (ATHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 12,497,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,094% from the previous session’s volume of 569,766 shares.The stock last traded at $131.97 and had previously closed at $120.35.

The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ATHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, September 28th. MED lowered their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.47.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $340,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

