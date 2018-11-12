Atidium Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (ATD)

Atidium (CURRENCY:ATD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Atidium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Atidium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Atidium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atidium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atidium alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00061610 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001380 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Atidium Token Profile

Atidium (ATD) is a token. Atidium’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Atidium’s official website is www.atidium.store. Atidium’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atidium Token Trading

Atidium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atidium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atidium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atidium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atidium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atidium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.