Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will announce sales of $471.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $476.86 million. Atkore International Group posted sales of $395.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 212,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $202,498.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,805. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

