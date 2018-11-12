ATN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $78,352.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. In the last week, ATN has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $78,352.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00246088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.27 or 0.10787703 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

