AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Increased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,547,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410,737 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 861,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 424,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 110,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,312,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

NYSE T opened at $30.69 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

