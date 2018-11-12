Autohome Inc (ATHM) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 0.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. CLSA set a $95.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

