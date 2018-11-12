Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $3,997,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $840,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avery Dennison by 19.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

