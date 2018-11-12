AVINOC (AVINOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,039.00

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. AVINOC has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $1,039.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00247527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.88 or 0.10851930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,275,340 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO.

AVINOC Token Trading

AVINOC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

