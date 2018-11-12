Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 7,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Axovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 169,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320,450 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

