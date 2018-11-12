B. Riley Comments on ExOne Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (XONE)

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for ExOne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. ExOne has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 15.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,022,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 267,810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 6,506.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 155,561 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 175.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

