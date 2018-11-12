B. Riley Comments on TrueCar Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha expects that the technology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.62. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TrueCar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,091,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TrueCar by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in TrueCar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,485,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,246,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueCar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $121,994. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

