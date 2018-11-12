B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 252 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167.20.

On Monday, November 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,515 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,770.45.

On Friday, November 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,245 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,391.75.

On Wednesday, October 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,850 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,112.50.

On Monday, October 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 4,959 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,358.45.

On Thursday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 511 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $5,058.90.

On Monday, October 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 83 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $821.70.

On Friday, October 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 16 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $158.40.

On Tuesday, October 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,734 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,518 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $36,024.32.

Shares of RILY opened at $18.30 on Monday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

