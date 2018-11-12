B. Riley Lowers Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.79.

SWKS opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

