Baader Bank Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDF. equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.42 ($24.91).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €17.27 ($20.08) on Friday. K&S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

