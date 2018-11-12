Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €170.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. Oddo Bhf set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.22 ($183.98).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €138.20 ($160.70) on Friday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 1-year high of €200.15 ($232.73).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

