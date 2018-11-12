BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0020

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $76,737.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00247480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.74 or 0.10854122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

