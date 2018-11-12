Banco Bradesco (BBD) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 202,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,327,698. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,812,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,736,000 after buying an additional 1,755,348 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after buying an additional 27,683,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.