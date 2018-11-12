Banco Bradesco (BBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.42. 10,515,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $101,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $132,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 181.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

