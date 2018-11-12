Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

BSBR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 137,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 19.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 66.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

