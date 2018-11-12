Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 50,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 191,876 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Theroux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $35,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Land bought 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $33,051.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,802 shares of company stock valued at $46,846 in the last three months.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

