Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.49% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

